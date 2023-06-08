Nara Lokesh releases ‘Mission Rayalaseema’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Yuva Galam Padayatra has given me an opportunity to have first hand information about the problems of people of Rayalaseema. I will certainly take concrete measures to solve all the people’s problems, if the TDP returns to power in the State in the next elections,” vowed TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Releasing ‘Mission Rayalaseema’ at a programme in Kadapa on Wednesday, Lokesh said, “The TDP has evolved a special plan for the benefit of dairy farmers of the region. The drought-prone Rayalaseema will be transformed into a horticulture hub. Steps will be taken to supply irrigation water to every acre of land in Rayalaseema by completing all the ongoing projects on a priority basis.”

“My aim is to ensure that farmers get more benefits and that the crop investment is reduced. Quality agriculture inputs will be supplied to farmers. Processing units will be set up in Rayalaseema to ensure better price for horticulture produce. The region will also be developed as a temple and eco tourism centre to generate more employment opportunities to local youth. Rayalaseema will also be developed as a sports capital of India,” he envisioned.

“I am promising you all that once the TDP is back in power, Rayalaseema will be a centre for automobile and electronics industries. The two sectors will be developed by utilising the industrial corridors of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad and as a result of which employment opportunities will grow,” he asserted.

The mining industry will also be developed, besides setting up cement and building material industries in a big way in Rayalaseema. Every household in Rayalaseema will be supplied safe drinking water through water grids, he promised.

