Principal held for sexually harassing student in AP

The students alleged that the principal misbehaved with one first-year student, when she approached him for getting his signature on a certificate.

Published: 08th June 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kothapet police arrested a nursing college principal and a case has been registered under section 354A IPC, for allegedly attempting to sexually harass a student.

The issue came to limelight after the victim filed a complaint with the police against the principal Basireddy Ravindra Reddy, said inspector A Subramanyam.

According to the police, the accused Ravindra Reddy is running a nursing institute in paramedical and allied health sciences at Ambapuram village under Kothapet police station limits. The college has a strength of over 80 girl students and all are residing in the college hostel.

The students alleged that the principal misbehaved with one first-year student, when she approached him for getting his signature on a certificate. Depressed over the incident, the girl student told the incident to her family members, who in turn went to college and demanded an explanation from the principal. When he tried to escape from the college, the family members of the girl locked him up in a room and informed the police. 

Upon learning about the incident, Kothapet police rushed to the college and took the statements of other girl students. 

