Andhra Pradesh HC grants bail to ex-TDP leader Akhila Priya’s husband in attack case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted conditional bail to M Bhargav Ram, the husband of former TDP minister Akhila Priya, in the case related to attempt to murder on TDP leader AV Subba Reddy. Earlier, a case was registered in Nandyal town police station against Akhila Priya, Bhargav Ram and others for allegedly attacking Subba Reddy ahead of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra in Nandyal.

Subba Reddy lodged a complaint with the police on May 17 and Akhila Priya was named as Accused No 1 in the case, while Bhargav Ram was Accused No 11. Bhargav Ram filed the bail plea in the HC.His counsel informed the court that Bhargav Ram was not present when Subba Reddy was attacked and the petitioner was falsely implicated in the case.

The council said Bhargav Ram was in remand since then while Accused No 1 and others were granted bail.The police, through the assistant public prosecutor, informed the court that Bhargav Ram was also made an accused in the case as he was among the conspirators.

While granting bail, the High Court imposed conditions that Bhargav Ram should produce two sureties of Rs 25,000 each and also appear before Nandyal police on every Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm till a chargesheet is filed in the case.

