CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off 516 e-autos for 36 urban local bodies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 516 e-autos under the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. The e-autos worth Rs 22.18 crore will be deployed in 36 municipalities in the State for garbage collection in an eco-friendly manner.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A Suresh said the State government took several initiatives to curb pollution in the local bodies. “The e-autos are being allotted to the small urban local bodies. We will take steps to supply e-autos as per the requirements of the ULBs in two to three phases,” he said.Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Labour and Employment Minister G Jayaram, Special Secretary (MAUD) Y Srilakshmi and other officials were present.

