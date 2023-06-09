Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off 516 e-autos for 36 urban local bodies

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A Suresh said the State government took several initiatives to curb pollution in the local bodies.

Published: 09th June 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 516 e-autos under the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. The e-autos worth Rs 22.18 crore will be deployed in 36 municipalities in the State for garbage collection in an eco-friendly manner.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A Suresh said the State government took several initiatives to curb pollution in the local bodies. “The e-autos are being allotted to the small urban local bodies. We will take steps to supply e-autos as per the requirements of the ULBs in two to three phases,” he said.Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Labour and Employment Minister G Jayaram, Special Secretary (MAUD) Y Srilakshmi and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan ReddyClean Andhra Pradesh
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp