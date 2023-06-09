Constituency incharges are nothing but useless, lambasts Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on Thursday dropped enough indications of contesting either as an independent in the ensuing elections or joining other parties if he feels the heat within the party.

The MP took strong exception to the attempts of TDP constituency incharges to desist him from entering their constituencies without their knowledge. “Constituency incharge is not at all a constitutional post. That is only an arrangement made by the party. In fact, constituency incharges are nothing but ‘Gottam Gallu’ (useless),” he asserted, while speaking to mediapersons after providing water tankers to villages, where people are suffering from kidney problems, in A Konduru mandal of Tiruvuru Assembly constituency.

“Let you (mediapersons) conduct a plebiscite asking the people whether they want Nani or someone else as their MP and then come and tell me their opinion,” he said. Asserting that he will continue to work with people’s representatives of other parties for the development of Vijayawada, Nani said he would not care for the TDP constituency incharges. “As I am doing good for the people, other party leaders are inviting me into their fold,” he felt.

Nani, who did not attend Mahanadu, aired his voice against the TDP leadership, He maintained that except Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu, the three other MPs of the party were not given any role in the party annual conclave.

When asked if he is going to contest as an MP on YSRC ticket, Nani, while making it clear that he is not thinking of offers coming from other parties at present, however, maintained that he should have to think of such options in case of more heat from the party leadership. “Now, the temperature is between 40 and 50 degree Celsius. Let the heat rise to 100 degree Celsius,” he observed, indicating that he can no longer bear the heat from the TDP leadership.

Showing the images of the party leaders on a flex set up on Kesineni Bhavan, Nani recalled that during the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation election, one of the leaders on the flex described him as ‘Gottam Gadu’, and another warned to attack him with slipper. “But I kept their photos on the flex without removing them,” he mentioned.

On TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the MP said he just welcomed the TDP supremo on his arrival in New Delhi, and was unaware of what transpired between them.

