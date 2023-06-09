Home States Andhra Pradesh

Constituency incharges are nothing but useless, lambasts Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Nani

The MP took strong exception to the attempts of TDP constituency incharges to desist him from entering their constituencies without their knowledge.

Published: 09th June 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on Thursday dropped enough indications of contesting either as an independent in the ensuing elections or joining other parties if he feels the heat within the party.

The MP took strong exception to the attempts of TDP constituency incharges to desist him from entering their constituencies without their knowledge. “Constituency incharge is not at all a constitutional post. That is only an arrangement made by the party. In fact, constituency incharges are nothing but ‘Gottam Gallu’ (useless),” he asserted, while speaking to mediapersons after providing water tankers to villages, where people are suffering from kidney problems, in A Konduru mandal of Tiruvuru Assembly constituency.

“Let you (mediapersons) conduct a plebiscite asking the people whether they want Nani or someone else as their MP and then come and tell me their opinion,” he said. Asserting that he will continue to work with people’s representatives of other parties for the development of Vijayawada, Nani said he would not care for the TDP constituency incharges. “As I am doing good for the people, other party leaders are inviting me into their fold,” he felt.

Nani, who did not attend Mahanadu, aired his voice against the TDP leadership, He maintained that except Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu, the three other MPs of the party were not given any role in the party annual conclave.

When asked if he is going to contest as an MP on YSRC ticket, Nani, while making it clear that he is not thinking of offers coming from other parties at present, however, maintained that he should have to think of such options in case of  more heat from the party leadership. “Now, the temperature is between 40 and 50 degree Celsius. Let the heat rise to 100 degree Celsius,” he observed, indicating that he can no longer bear the heat from the TDP leadership.

Showing the images of the party leaders on a flex set up on Kesineni Bhavan, Nani recalled that during the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation election, one of the leaders on the flex described him as ‘Gottam Gadu’, and another warned to attack him with slipper. “But I kept their photos on the flex without removing them,” he mentioned.

On TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the MP said he just welcomed the TDP supremo on his arrival in New Delhi, and was unaware of what transpired between them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kesineni Nani TDP
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp