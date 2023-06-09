Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure sufficient water supply to public: Bapatla Collector

The district collector further directed the officials finish all annual renovation works of ponds and lakes to store the water in prior to provide continuous water supply to the people without any sca

Published: 09th June 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Power cut , water crisis , tap , drinking water
By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district collector P Ranjith Bhasha instructed the officials to take the required measures to provide sufficient water for drinking and irrigation purposes on a war foot basis. He held a meeting with irrigation department officials and Krishna West canal management officials on Thursday and said that over 49 TMC of water is required to provide sufficient water for both drinking and irrigation purposes in the district.

“As many as 500 cusecs of water were released on Wednesday through which three summer storage tanks in municipalities, and 65 drinking water ponds in rural districts. According to Kharif season annual plan, the state government has agreed to release 67 TMC of water to the Bapatla district,” he added.

The district collector further directed the officials finish all annual renovation works of ponds and lakes to store the water in prior to provide continuous water supply to the people without any scarcity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bapatla Collector
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp