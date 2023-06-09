Ensure sufficient water supply to public: Bapatla Collector

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district collector P Ranjith Bhasha instructed the officials to take the required measures to provide sufficient water for drinking and irrigation purposes on a war foot basis. He held a meeting with irrigation department officials and Krishna West canal management officials on Thursday and said that over 49 TMC of water is required to provide sufficient water for both drinking and irrigation purposes in the district.

“As many as 500 cusecs of water were released on Wednesday through which three summer storage tanks in municipalities, and 65 drinking water ponds in rural districts. According to Kharif season annual plan, the state government has agreed to release 67 TMC of water to the Bapatla district,” he added.

The district collector further directed the officials finish all annual renovation works of ponds and lakes to store the water in prior to provide continuous water supply to the people without any scarcity.

