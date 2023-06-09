Home States Andhra Pradesh

Haj panel members to accompany pilgrims: Andhra Pradesh CM

The pilgrims would return to the state on July 17 after completing their 41 day pilgrimage. 

Published: 09th June 2023

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offering special prayers at the Haj House in Guntur on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a first, members of the Haj Committee will accompany the pilgrims on their 41-day pilgrimage to Mecca to ensure hassle-free travel for them, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Thursday as he took part in special prayers held at the Haj House in Nambur, Guntur district.

Further, he appealed to them to pray for the welfare of the people and the State. Stating that Chief Minister Amzath Basha and the members of Haj Committee would ensure a safe travel for the pilgrims, Chief Minister said, “If any kind of issue arises during the pilgrimage, it would be resolved immediately.”

The first batch of 170 Haj pilgrims had left for Jeddah from Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram on Wednesday. This is the first time that pilgrims were facilitated to embark on the pilgrimage from Vijayawada. Arrangements have been made to send 1,814 pilgrims directly to Haj this year from June 7 to 19.

In order to provide all required facilities, the government under the auspices of the State Haj Committee at Madarasa A Siraju-Uloom, a temporary Haj House has been set up in Nambur. In addition to the travel cost, the government has provided financial assistance of Rs 14.51 crore including Rs 80,000 to each of the pilgrims.

The pilgrims would return to the state on July 17 after completing their 41 day pilgrimage.  State minorities welfare department secretary Imtiaz, district collector Venu Gopal Reddy, public representatives, Haj committee members, officials and pilgrims were also present.

