KDCC bank to offer loans up to Rs 1 crore to its customers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to provide more extensive services to the customers, Krishna District Cooperative Central (KDCC) bank has signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (APCOB), through which customers can avail loans up to Rs 1 crore, said KDCC chairman T Nageswar Rao.Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank general body meeting was held at Vijayawada branch here on Thursday. As part of this, the committee has agreed on some major decisions.

While in the past, the maximum loan limit had been Rs 40 lakh, KDCC bank has signed an MoU with APCOB which will benefit the account holders to get a loan of Rs 1 crore. The bank chairman further said that KDCC bank mahajana meeting for 2022-23 year would be held in Machilipatnam on June 28.

Bank directors Kommineni Ravishankar, G Ravindra Rana, G Peda Venkaiah, P Sujatha, B Rani, bank CEO Shyam Manohar and others were also present.

