Home States Andhra Pradesh

KDCC bank to offer loans up to Rs 1 crore to its customers

The bank chairman further said that KDCC bank mahajana meeting for 2022-23 year would be held in Machilipatnam on June 28.

Published: 09th June 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to provide more extensive services to the customers, Krishna District Cooperative Central (KDCC) bank has signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (APCOB), through which customers can avail loans up to Rs 1 crore, said KDCC chairman T Nageswar Rao.Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank general body meeting was held at Vijayawada branch here on Thursday. As part of this, the committee has agreed on some major decisions.

While in the past, the maximum loan limit had been Rs 40 lakh, KDCC bank has signed an MoU with APCOB which will benefit the account holders to get a loan of Rs 1 crore. The bank chairman further said that KDCC bank mahajana meeting for 2022-23 year would be held in Machilipatnam on June 28.
Bank directors Kommineni Ravishankar, G Ravindra Rana, G Peda Venkaiah, P Sujatha, B Rani, bank CEO Shyam Manohar and others were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APCOBKDCC
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp