Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen on June 12 after summer vacation

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released the Academic Calendar 2023-24. As per the calendar, schools in the State will reopen on June 12. The calendar comprises the academic schedule, details of the principal and teachers’ duties, language clubs, labs, lesson plan format and guidelines, learn-a-word-a-day, Telugu language week, cultural activities and another curriculum.

During a review meeting on education, the Chief Minister examined the State Excellence Awards 2023 to be given to the tenth and Intermediate students of government institutions, who excelled in the examinations.

‘Jagananna Animutyalu’ Awards will be presented to students in three phases. At the constituency level, the awards will be presented on June 15, at the district level on June 17 and at the State level on June 20. Top 10 ranks were bagged by 64 students of government schools and colleges this year, officials informed the Chief Minister.

Jagan reviewed the arrangements for the distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits, Nadu Nedu IFP Panels for schools covered under the Nadu Nedu first phase, provision of training to teachers in use of tabs, internet facility in schools and works to be taken up under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu.

He directed the officials to ensure that every mandal has two junior colleges, one for girls and the other for co-education. Depending on population, high schools should be upgraded into junior colleges and adequate classrooms should be built under Nadu-Nedu. The junior colleges should be ready by next June and sufficient staff should be recruited, he asserted.

Jagan said teachers should be given training in the use of IFP panels. The officials informed him that the company representatives will give demo to the faculty of engineering colleges, who will in turn train teachers. About 20,000 BTech students will take internship and they will help teachers in using the IFP panels, tabs loaded with Byju’s content and smart TVs every month.

Stressing the need to ensure 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), Jagan directed the officials to take steps to ensure that there are no dropouts and take the help of village and ward volunteers in this regard. For those who could not clear 10th and 12th exams, they should be readmitted and encouraged. “There should be a constant feedback on Goru Muddha scheme, SMF and TMF (school and toilet maintenance fund) and third party verification should be done. Steps should be taken to include Byju’s content in Intermediate and distribution of tabs to students,’’ he said.

The officials told the Chief Minister that all steps were taken for the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits for the fourth consecutive year and 93% of the material reached the intended destinations. “The second semester books are also ready for distribution in advance,’’ the officials said and added that in village and ward secretariats, digital assistants will take care of the maintenance of tabs.

Internet facility will be made available in all the 45,000 schools soon. The schools covered under the first phase of Nadu Nedu have been provided internet connectivity and it will be extended to all the schools by September.

Under the second phase of Nadu Nedu, development works have been taken up in 22,224 schools in the State, which will be completed by December, they said.Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Advisor to Government (Education) A Sambasiva Reddy and other officials were present.

