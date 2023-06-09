Severe heatwave warning issued in 81 mandals in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the monsoon has already brought cheers in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh might continue to reel under the blistering heat for the next five days.According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 81 mandals on Friday. A farmer taking a shower under a water pump in his field to beat the heat in Tirupati on Thursday | Madhav KThe warning has been issued for 17 mandals in East Godavari, 12 in Parvathipuram-Manyam, nine in Kakinada, eight in Vizianagaram, seven each in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru and NTR, six in Palnadu, four in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, three in West Godavari and one in Srikakulam districts. Heatwave conditions are likely in 211 mandals. On Thursday, eight mandals experienced severe heatwave and 77 mandals reported heatwave conditions, with Chamavaram in Kakinada recording the highest daytime temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius. Konakanamitta in Prakasam and Nellimerla in Vizianagaram districts reported temperature of 43.80 Celsius. The brief spell of rains in some places on Thursday morning did not make much of a difference to the heatwave conditions in the State. Dharmavaram in Sri Satya Sai district recorded the highest rainfall of 8.2 cm.Parts of Vizianagaram, Eluru, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Bapatla, Srikakulam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anantapur, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa and Kurnool, too, experienced rains.Indian Meteorological Department (Amaravati) officer Dr Sameer Karuna Sagar said hot and humid conditions would prevail in Rayalaseema and coastal districts of the State for the next five days. Heatwave as well as thunderstorm with lightning are likely at isolated places over North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and in Rayalaseema region. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema. As gusty wind and thunderstorm are likely in some parts of the State, the Indian Meteorological Department has advised people not to take shelter under trees and electric poles.