Ten-member fake document gang held in AP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Nandyal police arrested a ten-member gang on Thursday, for allegedly fabricating documents. A retired Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and three Village Revenue Officers (VRO) were among those who were arrested.

The gang reportedly fabricated documents of passbooks and electronic records, which were used to obtain bank loans and government benefits like Rythu Bharosa and private mortgage loans. District Superintendent of Police K Raghuveer Reddy said the gang led by key accused, D Arun Kumar, committed the crime at Settiveedu village in Chagalamarri Mandal, which has unmapped agricultural lands.

The gang operated in collaboration with revenue officials from the Chagalamarri tahsildar’s office.

Their fraudulent activities revolved around manipulating land records and fabricating documents for properties in Sattiveedu village, even though the designated survey numbers did not exist.

This allowed them to carry out fake registrations and obtain loans and government schemes, Arun Kumar explained.The SP added that at least five farmers obtained bank loans using fake documents.

The accused were identified as retired RDO Chavalam Malakondaiah, VROs Gurram Sreenivasulu, working in Nandyal town, Jakkula Hariharanath, Kalamalla Hussain Saheb, computer operators Talari Maddilety, belonging to Tippanapalle village in Chagalamarri mandal and Goruva Ramu, Ward Revenue Secretary Gudugu Pratap, Kottala Daveedu, Dalu Narasimhudu, and Dalu Arun Kumar.

