Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Project gets CEA’s concurrence in AP

These considerations will reduce time in getting environment clearance for these PSPs.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has accorded concurrence to Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Project (PSP) of 1350 MW being set up at Sileru in Alluri Sitarama Raju district by AP GENCO, a Government of Andhra Pradesh Undertaking, in a record time of 70 days against the stipulated time of 90 days.

According to the Union Ministry of Power, it has taken various steps to ensure that PSPs get commissioned on a fast track, thereby accelerating the growth of India’s renewable energy capacity and cited the example of CEA concurrence to the Sileru project.

To expedite the process of concurrence of hydro PSPs, the CEA has recently revamped the process for concurrence of Detailed Project Reports (DPR) of the projects.According to the ministry, the CEA has established a Single Window Clearance Cell for the purpose while the Central Water Commission (CWC) has nominated nodal officers for fast-tracking the clearance of design aspects.

Similarly, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has also nominated nodal officers for fast-tracking the clearance of geological aspects of DPRs, and CEA has requested GSI to involve their subordinate and field offices in States to further fast-track clearances.

With continuous efforts of  the CEA and the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has agreed to appraise Off Stream Closed Loop PSPs with specific Terms of Reference (ToRs).

MoEF&CC has also notified to appraise PSPs (on existing reservoirs) under B2 category (wherein no Environmental Impact Assessment is required), subject to certain conditions. These considerations will reduce time in getting environment clearance for these PSPs.

Pumped Storage System utilises surplus grid power available from thermal power stations or other sources to pump up water from lower to upper reservoir and reproduces power during peak demand when there is scarcity of power.

