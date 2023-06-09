Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC govt totally destroyed power sector, alleges PAC chief

The corrupt practices of CM have put an additional burden of Rs 57,000 crore on the people in the form of power charges.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav alleged that the inefficiency of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the Chief Minister’s greed for commissions and power purchase at higher prices had totally destroyed the power sector in the State, which also imposed a heavy financial burden on the common man.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Thursday, Keshav demanded that the YSRC government come up with facts on the power bills paid by each family from 2014 to 2019 and in the last four years.

“This will reveal the actual burden imposed on each family in the last four years. The corrupt practices of CM have put an additional burden of Rs 57,000 crore on the people in the form of power charges. The government is taking more from people than what is being given to them in the name of welfare schemes,” Keshav remarked.

Already the power tariff in the State has been revised seven times in the last four years, besides imposing a heavy burden on the common man in the name of true up charges and power surcharges. “The power utilisation has not gone up in the last four years, but the charges being collected from the people have hiked exorbitantly. When power is available at low prices, the government is deliberately purchasing it at higher prices,” he pointed out.

