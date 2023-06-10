Home States Andhra Pradesh

120 PVTG tribals from ASR to meet President Murmu



President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu . (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 120 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) tribals of Alluri Sitarama Raju district got the rare opportunity to meet first citizen of India and President Draupadi Murmu.

Flagging off the bus carrying the tribals at the ITDA office at Paderu, ITDA project officer V Abhishek said that as many as 1,500 Adivasis from 25 States across the country have been invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President.

Under the purview of the ITDA, 15 tribals from Anantagiri mandal, 13 from Araku Valley, 15 from Dumbriguda, 11 from Munchingput, 15 from Hukumpeta, 15 from Paderu, 10 from G Madugula, 15 from Koyyuru, and 11 tribals from GK Veedhi mandal embarked their journey to New Delhi, the PO said.

He said the problems of PVTG villages will be elicited during the meeting and steps will be taken to provide infrastructure facilities.APOs VS Prakhar, M Venkateswara Rao, administratve officer Hemalatha, central coffee board member K Uma Maheswara Rao, Tricord assistant N Sitaramayya and others were present.

