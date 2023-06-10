AP govt to conduct ultrasound, TIFFA scans free of cost for pregnant women

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to conduct ultrasound and Targeted Imaging For Fetal Anomalies (TIFFA) scans free of cost for pregnant women at all Aarogyasri-empanelled hospitals across the State.

Launching the initiative at an Aarogyasri network hospital in Guntur on Friday, Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini explained that the government will incur an estimated expenditure of Rs 7 crore to implement the service.

Elaborating, she said defects in the baby’s genetics, organs, growth can be diagnosed in advance with the TIFFA scan.Stating that each TIFFA scan costs more than Rs 3,000, Rajini pointed out that approximately 64,000 women are prescribed the scan every year.

Further, the minister said, “Unlike the previous government, the ruling YSRC has included deliveries under Aarogyasri. As many as 2.32 lakh babies were delivered for free under the healthcare programme in 2022-23. A total of Rs 247 crore has been spent only for providing treatment to pregnant women.”

On the State government’s other healthcare initiatives, Rajini explained, “We are providing free quality food to pregnant women through YSR Sampoorna Poshan, Sampoorna Poshan Plus. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Family Doctor concept with great ambition to provide medical services in every village.”

Stating that Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the development of the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) under Nadu-Nedu, she said the government is working towards setting up a critical care unit (CCU) at the hospital.

She added so far Rs 40 crore has been spent. She also explained that permissions for the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) at the GGH were given and the construction of the building is underway at a brisk pace.

