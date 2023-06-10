BJP leadership will decide on poll alliance in Andhra Pradesh: MP CM Ramesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The government in which the BJP has a role, will be formed in the State in the next Assembly elections,” asserted MP CM Ramesh. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the BJP MP said, “A decision on the electoral alliance will be taken at the right time by the party central leadership and the State unit will follow the decision.”

Replying to a query on the recent meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi, he said the two leaders should only know what transpired between them. “The BJP is also of the view that there should not be any split in Opposition votes in the State in the next elections,” he said.

Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The BJP has planned the public meeting to highlight the achievements of the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the public meeting, Amit Shah will interact with BJP activists. About 50,000 people are expected to attend the meeting.

Releasing a poster on Amit Shah’s public meeting, the MP said the country has achieved development in every sector during the BJP government. “Jana Sena has not been invited for the public meeting as it is a party meet,” he clarified.State BJP leaders PVN Madhav and P Vishnu Kumar Raju were present.

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The government in which the BJP has a role, will be formed in the State in the next Assembly elections,” asserted MP CM Ramesh. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the BJP MP said, “A decision on the electoral alliance will be taken at the right time by the party central leadership and the State unit will follow the decision.” Replying to a query on the recent meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi, he said the two leaders should only know what transpired between them. “The BJP is also of the view that there should not be any split in Opposition votes in the State in the next elections,” he said. Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The BJP has planned the public meeting to highlight the achievements of the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the public meeting, Amit Shah will interact with BJP activists. About 50,000 people are expected to attend the meeting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Releasing a poster on Amit Shah’s public meeting, the MP said the country has achieved development in every sector during the BJP government. “Jana Sena has not been invited for the public meeting as it is a party meet,” he clarified.State BJP leaders PVN Madhav and P Vishnu Kumar Raju were present.