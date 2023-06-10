Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four police teams to trace missing toddler in AP

Published: 10th June 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The government railway police (GRP) have stepped up search operations to trace the 18-month-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped from the railway station on Thursday. Police said they have formed four teams to rescue the child from the abductors.

According to the police, Kongari Bhavani of Kapraipally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana came to the city to resolve a family dispute. She suspected that an unidentified couple, who spoke to her and offered her snacks, might have kidnapped her son.

Police teams have been sent to Rayagada in Odisha, on the suspicion that the couple might be from there. The police said the boy’s photo has been sent to SHOs in Vizag, Anakapalle and Vizianagaram. A case was registered under IPC Section 363.

India Matters

Comments

