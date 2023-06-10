Home States Andhra Pradesh

Implement sops for AP government staff within 60 days: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Says GPS helps improve living standards of staff post retirement

Employees’ association leaders meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after the State Cabinet took a slew of employee-friendly initiatives, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to implement the decisions within 60 days. The Chief Minister gave the orders when representatives of the employees’ associations called on him at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

AP NGOs Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, secretary Siva Reddy and other leaders thanked the Chief Minister for the Cabinet’s decisions to implement the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS), regularise the services of contract employees, constitute the 12th PRC and treat the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (APVVP) staff as government employees.

The Chief Minister told them that the employees are part of the government and the people’s welfare depends on employees’ welfare. “The Finance Department has worked hard for the last two years to introduce a good pension scheme for you and solve other problems keeping in the mind the welfare of your families for future generations also,” he said.

If an employee retires with a basic salary of `1 lakh, he will get a monthly pension of `50,000 under the new scheme. A retired employee should have good living standards and the GPS has been evolved keeping this in view. “For the first time, a good effort has been made to do justice to the employees and provide financial security on retirement. Every year, two Dearness Reliefs will be added to meet the growing inflation,” he explained, highlighting the salient features of the GPS, which were not in the old Contributory Pension Scheme.

On regularisation of contract employees, Jagan said the government had also considered the Supreme Court’s views and verdicts to help them. “When the proposal first came to me, it was suggested that completion of 10 years of service on the date of bifurcation be taken as the criterion for their regularisation. But to help a majority of the contract employees, it has been reduced to five years,” Jagan revealed.

The government has decided to help the employees of APVVP also as there is a wide difference in their salaries and post-retirement benefits, compared to regular government employees. “Hence, we have decided to abolish the APVVP and treat its staff as government employees. If you still feel there is more to be done, we are ready to do it as I strongly believe that the welfare of the people depends on your welfare and you are also stakeholders of the government, which will stand by you,” he asserted.Meanwhile, the AP JAC Amaravati called off its agitational programme as the State government had promised to fulfil majority of its demands on pending employees’ issues.

