Nadda, Shah to sound poll bugle in Andhra Pradesh, no invite for Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In its efforts to reach out to the masses and gain a foothold in Andhra Pradesh, two of BJP’s top leaders are set to conduct public meetings in the State over the weekend. While the party’s national president JP Nadda will arrive in Tirupati on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. This is the first time that two of BJP’s top leaders will visit the State within a day’s gap.

The meetings are significant in the wake of alliance talks between the BJP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and TDP. President of JSP, an ally of the BJP, Pawan Kalyan has reiterated that all parties should come together to avoid a split in the anti-YSRC vote.Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had also met Shah in the national capital on June 3 for the first time after exiting the NDA alliance in 2018.

While the details of the meeting have not been made public, sources said the duo discussed possible electoral alliances in Telangana, which is scheduled to go for polls this year. However, it is interesting to note that the Jana Sena Party has not been invited to either of BJP’s meetings in the State.On the other hand, sources believe that the BJP leaders might give a roadmap to the State leadership ahead of the 2024 elections instead of discussing alliances.

It is expected that the BJP’s meetings will further intensify political heat in the State as the TDP and ruling YSRC have switched into election mode. JSP president Pawan Kalyan, too, is also set to begin his Varahi Yatra from June 14.

It has also been strengthening the party at the grass-root level. So far, the party has constituted booth-level committees in 50% of the 45,590 booths in the State.The BJP has also formulated a plan establish itself as a formidable force and emerge as an alternative in Andhra Pradesh. The party has roped in Union ministers and made them in-charges of Lok Sabha constituencies.

They are spending at least four to five days in a month in the constituencies.Besides conducting public meetings, Shah and Nadda will hold talks with party leaders.According to sources, the leaders will be publicising developments in the State undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government. Among other things, the party will be highlighting the release of Rs 10,000 crore towards revenue deficit as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act and also the sanction of another Rs 13,000 crore for the Polavaram project. Nadda and Shah will also talk about the Centre’s nod for the establishment of five medical colleges and national highway projects, sources added.

The AP BJP cadre received a morale boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the State last year for Alluri Sitarama Raju’s centenary celebrations at Bhimavaram. He had also conducted a roadshow and launched a slew of Central government programmes in Visakhapatnam.The State BJP leadership is hopeful that the frequent visits of national party leaders will consolidate the party strength in the State.

