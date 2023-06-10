'Prathi Gadapaki Mahila Police' initiative to ensure women’s safety launched in AP

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, Chittoor district police launched ‘Prathi Gadapaki Mahila Police’ programme to ensure safety and security for women. As part of this, police will visit households to identify and address any concerns faced by women.Anantapur range DIG RN Ammireddy, along with Collector Sagili Shan Mohan, SP Y Rishanth Reddy on Friday launched the app for programme in Chittoor town.

DIG Ammireddy directed the Mahila police to enrol the issues in the mobile app that were identified in houses during the survey. Mahila police have been directed to inquire about anti-social activities in a particular area and also to keep the local police updated to prevent any untoward incidents.

Further, he released a brochure on the programme. He also visited houses in fifth ward in Chittoor town.

Rishanth Reddy said, “The first phase of the programme will focus on 35 wards within the district’s 35 police stations. The information collected from women will be recorded in an app and the identified problems will be brought to the attention of the respective police station officers through a dashboard.” SHOs will take action based on the information provided. Officials will monitor the situation and give instructions until the problems are resolved, he added.

