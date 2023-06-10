TDP leader Nara Lokesh provided more security: AP MLA Perni Venkatramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the TDP expressed concern over the ‘inadequate security’ provided to the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh, the YSRC on Friday said he was provided more security than what he is entitled to.

On Thursday, the TDP took up the issue of lack of adequate security to Lokesh, who is undertaking Yuva Galam Padayatra. The TDP lodged the complaint days after some miscreants hurled eggs on Lokesh.

Reacting to the TDP charge, former minister and YSRC MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said Lokesh is neither a party president like Pawan Kalyan or KA Paul nor an MLA. “The government has given him security that a former Chief Minister’s son is entitled to,” he observed.

Nani went on to add that Lokesh was making abusive remarks against police, but the latter, as a disciplined force, are discharging their duties and providing him enough security.He further said the attack on Lokesh was an internal matter of the TDP. “The miscreants hurled eggs on Lokesh as he did not take a selfie with them. The TDP should impart discipline to their cadre instead of blaming the government for the incident,’’ Nani remarked.

