65 e-autos launched to reduce carbon footprint in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a significant step towards sustainable transportation, 65 e-autos, electric-powered three-wheelers, were introduced on the city’s popular beach road on Saturday. The project aims to combat pollution and reduce the carbon footprint of transportation in the region.

The Minister of Health and District In-Charge Vidadala Rajini spearheaded the inauguration ceremony for the e-autos. The initiative received support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as part of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor development under the ‘Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund’ of Asia.

Rajini explained that the project’s objective aligns with the broader vision of sustainable urban development. Under the VCICDP scheme, four swiping cum service stations have been constructed in the Mudasarlova, Shanti Ashram, and Town Kottraroddu areas.

“Representatives from the G20, including ADP DG Manila, have already visited the newly established swiping stations and e-auto facilities, which are not only intended for transportation but also for solid waste management,” she stated.

