Home States Andhra Pradesh

65 e-autos launched to reduce carbon footprint in Visakhapatnam

Rajini explained that the project’s objective aligns with the broader vision of sustainable urban development.

Published: 11th June 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

E-autos

E-autos image used for representational purpose. (Photos | EPS/ARUN ANGELA)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a significant step towards sustainable transportation, 65 e-autos, electric-powered three-wheelers, were introduced on the city’s popular beach road on Saturday. The project aims to combat pollution and reduce the carbon footprint of transportation in the region.

The Minister of Health and District In-Charge Vidadala Rajini spearheaded the inauguration ceremony for the e-autos. The initiative received support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as part of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor development under the ‘Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund’ of Asia.

Rajini explained that the project’s objective aligns with the broader vision of sustainable urban development. Under the VCICDP scheme, four swiping cum service stations have been constructed in the Mudasarlova, Shanti Ashram, and Town Kottraroddu areas.

“Representatives from the G20, including ADP DG Manila, have already visited the newly established swiping stations and e-auto facilities, which are not only intended for transportation but also for solid waste management,” she stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatname-Autos sustainable transportation carbon footprint reduction
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp