652 mobiles worth Rs 1.3 crore recovered by Kurnool district police

All the victims expressed happiness over getting their mobile phones back and thanked the police department for their services.

Published: 11th June 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool district police recovered 652 missing mobile phones worth Rs 1.30 crore and handed over them to their respective owners on Saturday. The district police organised a mobile recovery mela at their office near Kondareddy Fort. Upon receiving several complaints about stolen phones, the district police said with the help of IT team, the mobile phones were traced and even recovered from others States. Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police G Krishnakanth appealed to public to lodge complaints if mobile phones are missing through a special mobile link app, ‘kurnoolpolice. in/mobiletheft’.

The SP educated people on rise in cybercrimes. He also explained how the mobile link works and how to register complaints. “The complainants need to enter IMEI-1, IMEI-2 details along with the mobile number and other alternative number with address as well as the missing spot.” He called upon the public to utilise the police services. All the victims expressed happiness over getting their mobile phones back and thanked the police department for their services.

