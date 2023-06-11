67-year-old killed on suspicion of black magic at village in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 67-year-old man was allegedly killed on suspicion of practising black magic at Mogadalapadu village under Gara mandal in Srikakulam district on Friday night.

The deceased person has been identified as Chikati Chinna Errayya of Mogadalapadu village. Based on the locals’ information, Gara police reached the spot and collected the shreds of evidence, and shifted the body to RIMS hospital, Srikakulam for postmortem.

Police revealed that the unidentified persons allegedly attacked on Chinna Errayya’s face with sharp-edged weapons. Police said that the murder took place while the victim was on his way to his village after purchasing liquor bottles in Gara.

Suspicion of the practice of black magic might be the reason for Chinna Errayya’s murder, police said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

SRIKAKULAM: A 67-year-old man was allegedly killed on suspicion of practising black magic at Mogadalapadu village under Gara mandal in Srikakulam district on Friday night. The deceased person has been identified as Chikati Chinna Errayya of Mogadalapadu village. Based on the locals’ information, Gara police reached the spot and collected the shreds of evidence, and shifted the body to RIMS hospital, Srikakulam for postmortem. Police revealed that the unidentified persons allegedly attacked on Chinna Errayya’s face with sharp-edged weapons. Police said that the murder took place while the victim was on his way to his village after purchasing liquor bottles in Gara.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Suspicion of the practice of black magic might be the reason for Chinna Errayya’s murder, police said. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.