Andhra Pradesh police foil TDP activists bid to visit Polavaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police foiled the attempt of TDP activists to visit the Polavaram project site on Saturday. Former ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and KS Jawahar, MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu, senior TDP leaders Ganni Veeranjaneyulu and Badeti Radhakrishna were taken into custody by police at various places in East Godavari and Eluru when they tried to visit the Polavaram project site. Tension prevailed for sometime at Kovvurpadu village under Gopalapuram station limits in East Godavari district when the TDP leaders were on their way to Polavaram.

Heated arguments took place between the TDP leaders and police when the latter stopped the former. Police officials made it clear that the TDP leaders would not be allowed to visit the Polavaram project site as they did not get permission to visit the place.

In the melee, Devineni vanished from the scene and went to Polavaram village. Having learnt that Devineni was going to Polavaram, a police force was rushed to the place. Devineni was taken into custody by the police and shifted to a local police station. Jawahar was arrested at Kannapuram village in Eluru district and was shifted to Buttayagudem police station.

Ramanaidu, Veeranjaneyulu and Radhakrishna were shifted to Gopalapuram police station. Speaking to the media, Ramanaidu alleged that the YSRC government, which failed to complete the Polavaram project as per schedule, resorted to make baseless charges against the TDP.

“It is highly objectionable and undemocratic on the part of the YSRC government to prevent TDP leaders from visiting the Polavaram project site,” the TDP MLA observed.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police foiled the attempt of TDP activists to visit the Polavaram project site on Saturday. Former ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and KS Jawahar, MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu, senior TDP leaders Ganni Veeranjaneyulu and Badeti Radhakrishna were taken into custody by police at various places in East Godavari and Eluru when they tried to visit the Polavaram project site. Tension prevailed for sometime at Kovvurpadu village under Gopalapuram station limits in East Godavari district when the TDP leaders were on their way to Polavaram. Heated arguments took place between the TDP leaders and police when the latter stopped the former. Police officials made it clear that the TDP leaders would not be allowed to visit the Polavaram project site as they did not get permission to visit the place. In the melee, Devineni vanished from the scene and went to Polavaram village. Having learnt that Devineni was going to Polavaram, a police force was rushed to the place. Devineni was taken into custody by the police and shifted to a local police station. Jawahar was arrested at Kannapuram village in Eluru district and was shifted to Buttayagudem police station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ramanaidu, Veeranjaneyulu and Radhakrishna were shifted to Gopalapuram police station. Speaking to the media, Ramanaidu alleged that the YSRC government, which failed to complete the Polavaram project as per schedule, resorted to make baseless charges against the TDP. “It is highly objectionable and undemocratic on the part of the YSRC government to prevent TDP leaders from visiting the Polavaram project site,” the TDP MLA observed.