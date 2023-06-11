Andhra Pradesh urged to extend holidays for schools

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With Vizag experiencing severe heatwave-like conditions, there has been a growing demand to extend holidays for schools, which are set to reopen on June 12 after summer vacation. Former MLA and BJP leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju said he has never witnessed such a situation like the present heatwave and climatic conditions in the past. Since the situation is likely to be the same for the next few days, the reopening of schools should be extended keeping in view the health of students.

“To know the condition of the adverse weather, the decision-makers in the government, should experience the weather condition for at least 10 minutes,” he said.

AP Nirudyoga JAC has also said parents across the State have been urging the government to postpone the reopening of schools in view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions. Nirudyoga JAC State president Samyam Hemantha Kumar said he had sent WhatsApp messages to the Chief Minister, the Education Minister, the District Collector and the DEO, urging them to consider the plea of parents.

The Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) State executive committee members are appealing from all districts to the School Education department to postpone the reopening of the schools. MTF state president S Rama Krishna on behalf of parents and teachers, urged Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and principal secretary Pravin Prakash to reopen the schools after a week.

VISAKHAPATNAM: With Vizag experiencing severe heatwave-like conditions, there has been a growing demand to extend holidays for schools, which are set to reopen on June 12 after summer vacation. Former MLA and BJP leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju said he has never witnessed such a situation like the present heatwave and climatic conditions in the past. Since the situation is likely to be the same for the next few days, the reopening of schools should be extended keeping in view the health of students. “To know the condition of the adverse weather, the decision-makers in the government, should experience the weather condition for at least 10 minutes,” he said. AP Nirudyoga JAC has also said parents across the State have been urging the government to postpone the reopening of schools in view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions. Nirudyoga JAC State president Samyam Hemantha Kumar said he had sent WhatsApp messages to the Chief Minister, the Education Minister, the District Collector and the DEO, urging them to consider the plea of parents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) State executive committee members are appealing from all districts to the School Education department to postpone the reopening of the schools. MTF state president S Rama Krishna on behalf of parents and teachers, urged Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and principal secretary Pravin Prakash to reopen the schools after a week.