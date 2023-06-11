Min faces public wrath over bad road, newly-formed JAC threatens protest

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Joint Action Committees (JACs) are not new to the State. From opposing separate statehood to drawing attention to issues concerning employees and farmers, several JACs have been formed to take up agitations and to meet the demands of respective groups. However, in a first-of-its-kind, a JAC has been formed demanding repair of a 29km-long road in Aluru, Kurnool district. What’s even more appalling is Aluru happens to be the seat of state labour minister Gummanur Jayaram.

The stretch, which connects Adoni to Holagunda, is riddled with crater-sized potholes. Though it goes through at least 10 villages, the giant potholes cover the full width of the stretch for as long as the eye can see in Naganathihalli, Lingampalle, Vandavagili villages. The road has been in a dilapidated condition for the past two and a half months. According to the villagers, one cannot even dare to ride a two-wheeler on the road.

It may be noted that the government had sanctioned nearly Rs 64 crore to improve the condition of the road three months back. However, the construction works were stopped just 15 days after they were commenced. Several parts of the stretch were dug up, making the condition of the road even worse. This prompted APSRTC to cancel its bus services from plying on the Adoni-Holagunda road. The Holagunda mandal, which connects almost 60 per cent of the rural villages, is situated on the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka border.

Unfortunately, there is no alternative route to travel to other villages and towns without passing through Holagunda. This, in fact, has hit nearly 1,900 students studying at Holagunda Zilla Parishad High School, who are completely dependant on the bus services. In order to address the problem, nearly 45 different associations, student unions, political parties etc, have united to form a JAC irrespective of their political affiliations. All of them have been crying foul over one demand--good road. On Saturday, Holagunda and its surrounding villagers led by JAC gathered at Holagunda mandal headquarters and took a decision to start non-stop agitations till the road repair works were taken up. They decided to stage three-phase protests, which included giving representations to all officials, political leaders and ministers. In the next phase, the JAC decided to hold dharnas.

“If there is no response, we will step up our agitation into a movement by conducting relay hunger strikes,’’ one of the JAC members G Kanna Rao told TNIE. Meanwhile, the Adoni bus depot manager penned a letter to the Holagunda authorities stating that buses were being run with great difficulty on this particular route. Moreover, the buses had to undergo repairs on a daily basis, which is burning a hole in the pockets of RTC authorities. Speaking with TNIE, RTC Kurnool regional manager Venkata Ramam said that four bus services were run initially on the Adoni- Holagunda route via Hebbatam. However, two buses were cancelled due to poor condition of the road and two others were diverted to the Adoni- Aluru-Yallarthi-Holagunda route.

“The buses plying on the stretch have been undergoing repairs on a daily basis. We need a good road to run the services,” he stated, while adding that they would start running a bus after schools re-open to avoid inconvenience to the students. Responding to the concerns, minister Gummanur Jayaram said that the tender process was completed for 12 roads, including the Adoni-Holagunda. “But the contractor stopped the works mid-way, causing inordinate delay,” he said. The minister, however, said that he had discussed the matter with the officials to fix the road at the earliest. “We are planning to complete the Adoni-Holagunda road works on a priority basis,’’ the minister told TNIE.

