Naidu trying to infuse life into ‘dead’ party: Jogi Ramesh

VIJAYAWADA: A day after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu launched a vitriolic attack on the YSRC government and the ministers, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh hit back at the Opposition Leader for running a ‘dead’ party and trying to infuse life into it by using some youngsters in the name of Information-TDP activists.

“Innocent youth are being lured to work in the TDP. They have been given the name of I-TDP activists. The TDP is no more a force to reckon with. Naidu’s life is a bundle of lies, deceiving and backstabbing and he is now the president of a party, which lost people’s support after 2019,” he observed.

Ramesh alleged that Naidu deceived the youth by promising jobs for every house and to pay Rs 1,000 as financial assistance to the jobless in the 2014 elections, but failed to fulfil them.

On Naidu alleging that Ramesh failed to construct even a single house as the Housing Minister, the Pedana MLA dared the Opposition leader to either visit his constituency or any other Assembly segment and personally see the number of houses constructed by the YSRC government.

Ramesh said, “TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is using indecent and vulgar language during his Yuva Galam Padayatra. Naidu should teach his son some decency and values.”

