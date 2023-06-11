Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan’s yatra: Sec 30 imposed in Amalapuram

Jana Sena Party leaders are of the view that the Section 30 has been imposed to prevent public gathering during Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra.

Published: 11th June 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 07:45 AM

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Ahead of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra in Kakinada and Konaseema districts, Amalapuram sub-division police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 30 till June 30. DSP M Ambika Prasad told media persons that nobody should hold meetings and rallies without prior permission from police. The prohibitory orders will be in force in the limits of Amalapuram town, taluk, Allavaram, Uppalaguptam, Mummidivaram, I Polavaram and Katrenikona police stations.

If anyone wants to conduct a rally or a public meeting, they should get prior permission from the subdivision police, the DSP said. From June 14, the Jana Sena chief will hold Varahi Yatra. The yatra will start from Annavaram temple and pass through the erstwhile twin Godavari districts. Jana Sena Party leaders are of the view that the Section 30 has been imposed to prevent public gatherings during Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra.

