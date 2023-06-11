Punish cops for ‘excesses’ on Dalits: Chandrababu Naidu to CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy take immediate action against the police officials, who allegedly attacked and abused Dalits at Chinchinada in West Godavari district for opposing the illegal mining in assigned lands allotted to them.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Naidu said the Dalits of Chinchinada have been eking out a living for the past 60 years by cultivating the assigned lands allotted to them. Naidu alleged that YSRC MLA M Prasad Raju and MLC K Srinivas, though their henchmen, were illegally mining sand from these lands and smuggling it to other places, which was opposed by the Dalits.

“Shockingly, police have used excessive force against the peacefully protesting Dalits on June 6,’’ Naidu said and accused the police of resorting to lathi charges against the peaceful demonstrators and forcibly arresting them. The injured Dalits were taken to a government hospital at Tadepalligudem, which is 70 km away, instead of the nearby hospital at Palakole.

Naidu questioned as to why the police resorted to lathi charges against the peacefully protesting Dalits and illegally detained them. Naidu further alleged that the police hit R Bojjamma on her chest, leading to respiratory problems. “Only an impartial action by police will help protect the natural resources for future generations. The illegal digging of earthen soil in the assigned lands should be stopped immediately,” he demanded.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy take immediate action against the police officials, who allegedly attacked and abused Dalits at Chinchinada in West Godavari district for opposing the illegal mining in assigned lands allotted to them. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Naidu said the Dalits of Chinchinada have been eking out a living for the past 60 years by cultivating the assigned lands allotted to them. Naidu alleged that YSRC MLA M Prasad Raju and MLC K Srinivas, though their henchmen, were illegally mining sand from these lands and smuggling it to other places, which was opposed by the Dalits. “Shockingly, police have used excessive force against the peacefully protesting Dalits on June 6,’’ Naidu said and accused the police of resorting to lathi charges against the peaceful demonstrators and forcibly arresting them. The injured Dalits were taken to a government hospital at Tadepalligudem, which is 70 km away, instead of the nearby hospital at Palakole.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Naidu questioned as to why the police resorted to lathi charges against the peacefully protesting Dalits and illegally detained them. Naidu further alleged that the police hit R Bojjamma on her chest, leading to respiratory problems. “Only an impartial action by police will help protect the natural resources for future generations. The illegal digging of earthen soil in the assigned lands should be stopped immediately,” he demanded.