Severe heatwave in 50 mandals

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh was engulfed by an intense heatwave on Saturday as temperature soared above 40° Celsius in many areas across the State. The relentless heatwave, accompanied by scorching hot air, has had a severe impact on various regions, making it highly inconvenient for the public to both stay indoors and commute.

The highest maximum temperature of 45.6° Celsius was recorded at Udayagiri in Prakasam district and Palasa in Srikakulam. Akkivaram in Vizianagaram closely followed with 44.8° Celsius, while Padmanabhan in Visakhapatnam and Juvvigunta in Prakasam reached 44.7° Celsius. Anakapalle recorded a temperature of 44.3° Celsius. Furthermore, severe heatwave conditions were observed in 60 mandals, and heatwave conditions prevailed in 116 mandals. Of them, 21 mandals were in Anakapalle district, two in East Godavari, seven in Kakinada, five in Prakasam, three in Srikakulam, one in Nellore, eight in Visakhapatnam, and 13 in Vizianagaram.

Visakhapatnam encountered its most severe heatwave of the year, witnessing temperature exceeding 42° Celsius in multiple areas across the district. The region was subjected to blistering hot winds and extraordinarily high levels of precipitation, culminating in an extremely intense heatwave scenario. The normally bustling Beach Road and other streets presented a deserted and desolate sight as extreme weather conditions and scorching hot winds prevailed in the city.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), a severe heatwave is forecast in 50 mandals, while a heatwave is predicted in 219 mandals on Sunday.Among these, one mandal is in ASR, 18 in East Godavari, 18 in Kakinada, nine in Konaseema, and four in West Godavari.

The India Meteorological Department at Amaravati has reported that the maximum temperature is expected to be 2-4° Celsius above normal, and the prevailing heatwave conditions are likely to continue for the next two days. Also, thunderstorms with accompanying lightning are likely to occur in isolated places.

