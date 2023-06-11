YSRC govt in neck-deep corruption, no end to lawlessness in AP: Nadda

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: BJP national president JP Nadda launched a blistering attack on the YSRC government on Saturday calling it one of the most corrupt administrations that created an atmosphere of fear and promoted lawlessness in the state.Addressing a public meeting in Tirupati on Saturday on the occasion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, he lashed out at the Jagan government, alleging that there is no end to its scams. "YSRC is the most corrupt party. We have never seen a government riddled with corruption to such a great extent. Mining scam, sand scam, liquor scam, land scam, education scam and the economy has been converted into an alcohol economy," Nadda said, questioning as to which type of a scam is there that did not occur in AP till now. He also rued that the YSRC left the state without a capital.While listing out the slew of development works taken up by the Centre in the state, Nadda exhorted the people to give the saffron party a chance to govern. Nadda stated that Modi brought a change in the political scenario by driving the nation on the path of development. "Modi government has developed two lakh poor villages. Earlier, there used to be just 59 villages with internet connectivity. But now, all the villages are connected with fibrenet,'' Nadda elaborated. The BJP chief further went on to state that more than four crore houses are being constructed for the poor across the country. He also listed the milestones achieved in the automobile sector, industry and education sectors after Modi came to power. Speaking on Andhra Pradesh, the BJP national president said Modi had laid foundation stones for Rs 10,000 crore development works during his visit to Visakhapatnam. "The Centre is developing Tirupati railway station by spending Rs 300 crore and is also constructing IIT near Srikalahasti. The Centre has also taken up the laying of a national highway from Kadapa to Renigunta,'' he pointed out. Nadda arrived in Tirupati on late Friday night and offered prayers at Tirumala on Saturday morning. Speaking at Tirumala, he said the BJP has been committed to the progress and development of the nation and sought the bl e s s ing s o f Lo r d Venkateswara to ensure success of the party's objectives and vision. Later in the day, Nadda addressed a shakti kendra meeting of BJP leaders and cadres from Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency.