43.10 lakh school students to get Vidya Kanuka kits in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits worth Rs 1,042.53 crore free of cost to 43,10,165 students of class 1 to 10 of all the government and aided schools in the State at a programme at Krosuru in Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency of Palnadu district on Monday.

According to officials, every student will be provided a kit consisting of bilingual textbooks (English content on one page and Telugu version on the opposite page), notebooks, workbooks, three pairs of uniform with stitching charges, one pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, belt and a school bag, Oxford English – Telugu dictionary (for 6-10 class students) and pictorial dictionary (for 1-5 class students) free of cost. Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits will undergo quality checks at four stages, including that of Quality Council of India (QCI).

Unlike the previous regime where distribution of textbooks used to get delayed for several months even after the commencement of new academic year, the YSRC government is providing Vidya Kanuka kits to students on the day of reopening of schools itself.If there is any problem with the items provided under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, students can get them replaced within a week by taking the matter to the notice of the respective school principal.

For any other complaints, one can call toll-free number 14417, the officials added.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits worth Rs 1,042.53 crore free of cost to 43,10,165 students of class 1 to 10 of all the government and aided schools in the State at a programme at Krosuru in Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency of Palnadu district on Monday. According to officials, every student will be provided a kit consisting of bilingual textbooks (English content on one page and Telugu version on the opposite page), notebooks, workbooks, three pairs of uniform with stitching charges, one pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, belt and a school bag, Oxford English – Telugu dictionary (for 6-10 class students) and pictorial dictionary (for 1-5 class students) free of cost. Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits will undergo quality checks at four stages, including that of Quality Council of India (QCI). Unlike the previous regime where distribution of textbooks used to get delayed for several months even after the commencement of new academic year, the YSRC government is providing Vidya Kanuka kits to students on the day of reopening of schools itself.If there is any problem with the items provided under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, students can get them replaced within a week by taking the matter to the notice of the respective school principal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); For any other complaints, one can call toll-free number 14417, the officials added.