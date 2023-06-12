Home States Andhra Pradesh

800-MW unit of NTTPS synchronised with grid in AP

The unit requires around 9,500 MT of coal per day to run at full load and is provisioned for 100% ash utilisation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) has successfully synchronised the eight and the latest 800-MW unit (Stage-V) of the Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) with the electrical grid on Sunday at 9.07 am after conducting all tests and completing commissioning activities.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and APGENCO Chairman K Vijayanand and APGENCO Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu congratulated the team, BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) and BGR EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractors for achieving the milestone.

“We all should work towards achieving the unit’s commercial operation date (COD) by the last week of July 2023,” they said.The 800-MW unit boiler is built with supercritical technology, energy-efficient turbine and generator in 80 acres. It is provided with ETP (effluent treatment plant) and zero discharge for saving water. The unit requires around 9,500 MT of coal per day to run at full load and is provisioned for 100% ash utilisation.

In March this year, the 800 MW unit-3 of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) in Nellore was also commissioned and COD was completed.Following the trial operation of the new unit at NTTPS, APGENCO’s thermal installed capacity will reach 8,789 MW.

APGENCO contributes 102 to 105 million units of power to the State grid on a daily basis, accounting to 40% to 45% of the total electricity consumption in the State. This is highest-ever power generation in the State since the bifurcation.

“Efforts are on to adopt best practices, improve operational efficiency and reduce emissions. APGENCO will strive hard to be the best organisation at the national-level in power generation and maintaining highest Plant Load Factor (PLF),” the MD explained.He also said the power utilities are striving hard to meet the objective of the State government to provide 24x7 power to all categories of consumers and nine hours daytime power for agriculture.

