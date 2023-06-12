BJP forgot its 2019 poll manifesto, changed stand on Amaravati land scam: Perni Venkatramaiah

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP in its 2019 election manifesto sought inquiry into the land scam in Amaravati during the previous TDP regime. However, the BJP is now singing to the tunes of TDP and only the God knows the reason for the change in its stand, said former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani).

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Nani said it seems BJP national president JP Nadda was influenced by words of State leaders CM Ramesh, Y Satya Kumar and Sujana Chowdary. The BJP promised High Court for Kurnool. But, the party did not set up the High Court during the previous government. Nadda might have known, who pocketed the money looted through illegal sand mining by BJP and TDP leaders, he observed.

Nani claimed that under the YSRC government the sale of liquor had come down. So as to discourage the sale of liquor, it increased liquor prices. Contrary to it, the TDP government awarded liquor shops to only three to four companies following Delhi recommendation. In contrast, 20 companies were given licence now. Under TDP-BJP rule, there were belt shops in every village, he recalled.

He felt that there might be land scam in the proposal to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The BJP president should give reply to the charges of made by Opposition parties in Delhi. Instead, he was making charges against the YSRC government in AP, he deplored.

He said it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who credited Rs 2.16 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of people under various welfare schemes. Even half of the amount was not distributed in the BJP ruled States, he remarked.

Karnataka voters taught a lesson to the BJP in the Assembly elections. “The BJP has become TJP in Andhra Pradesh and the BJP cannot win even a single seat in the State,” he ridiculed.Everyone knew about the state of affairs in CBI, he said and added that violence was erupting in the BJP ruled States and the North East.

Somu refutes Perni’s charges

Countering the charges of Nani, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said YSRC leaders have no moral right to criticise Nadda. Veerraju said he raised the scam of ava lands in East Godavari district in the legislative council and he was ready for a debate on the issues of land mafia, cheap liquor and looting of sand in the YSRC government.

At the same time, Veerraju said he was also ready for a debate on development achieved by the country during the nine-year rule of Narendra Modi government. He said though the Modi government had sanctioned lakhs of houses for AP, the State government failed to construct them.

