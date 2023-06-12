Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five killed as van collides with tanker on Tirupati-Chennai highway

The accident occurred when a group of people, working in a real estate firm of Tirupati were going to Anjeramma temple to attend an event of their owner.

Published: 12th June 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 08:36 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Five people were killed and nine others injured when a Tempo Traveller collided with a milk tanker on Sunday. The accident took place when the tempo driver took the wrong direction to avoid a U-turn on the Tirupati-Chennai highway, near Anjeramma temple under Vadamalapet police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Kumar, Rekha, and Revanth Kumar, all aged around 30, Girijamma (48) and driver Siva Kumar (66). The accident occurred when a group of people, working in a real estate firm in Tirupati were going to Anjeramma temple to attend an event of their owner.

“Around 14 people were travelling in the Tempo Traveller. Instead of travelling towards Puttur and taking a U-turn, the driver drove in the wrong direction on the highway,” said Puttur Rural Circle Inspector Suresh Kumar Reddy. The injured were admitted to Tirupati hospital.

