Half-day schools in AP till June 17 due to heatwave

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to change school timings for the next few days due to intense heat. The academic year would commence as per schedule on Monday. According to the government orders, the classes will run from 7.30 am to 11.30 am till June 17 to ensure safety to the children in the prevailing heatwave conditions.Moreover, the students will be served with ragi malt around 8.30 am and mid-day meals will also served at 11.30 am.

Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar in a release stated that all government, private and aided schools in the State belonging to all managements and boards should abide by the new timings.

This decision was taken keeping in view of the recommendations given by the director of Health & Family Welfare Department and weather report issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

