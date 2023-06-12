Monsoon progresses, but heatwave to persist in AP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: While the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into parts of the State within the next 48 hours, public in the State might have to bear the brunt of the scorching heat for the next couple of days.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued warnings for severe heatwave conditions in 134 mandals on Monday. These include 25 mandals in Vizianagaram, 19 in Kakinada, 18 in East Godavari, 16 in Anakapalle, 13 in Parvathipuram-Manyam, 12 in Srikakulam, seven in West Godavari, six mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, three in Visakhapatnam and two in Eluru districts. Severe heatwave is predicted at isolated places over coastal AP for the next two days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places in north and south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. However, this might not bring much cheer to the people of Rayalaseema as the APSDMA has warned of a hot and humid climate in the region.

Severe heatwave affected 86 mandals on Sunday even though a spell of rains was reported in some parts of the State. Strong, hot winds swept through various parts of Vizag. Heatwave was reported in 110 mandals.

