NRI Muslim woman strives to promote religious harmony in Telugu States

GUNTUR: An NRI Muslim woman is striving to promote religious harmony, besides upholding a diverse culture of India. Zahara Begum, who hails from Guntur, now lives in Michigan, USA. She has contributed a lot to developing places of worship of different religions to promote harmony in rural areas of two Telugu States in the last 10 years through Tahera Trust set up after her mother.

The trust is engaged in highlighting the diverse culture of India on international platforms.

In a telephonic conversation with TNIE, she said, “India is the largest democracy in the world. We need to start a fresh era of unity with respect, love, cooperation, coordination and understanding one another, displaying the real strength of India to the rest of the world at a time when its cultural diversity faces a threat.”

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Statue of Equality at Shamshabad in Hyderabad, a massive event ‘Rise to Equality’ was organised by Zahara in Michigan, in which members of over 80 national organisations from all across the world participated and discussed the equality of all religions. She also encouraged the Muslim community not only in India, but also in the US to contribute to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Responding to her call, people from non-Hindu communities had taken up campaigns to mobilise funds for temple construction and promote religious harmony.

“We have to forget the past battles and work constructively for unity and communal harmony. The temple and masjid at Ayodhya are the symbols of unity in diversity. So, we all need to be happy and proud in participating all endeavours to promote religious harmony,” she observed.

On her request, Michigan Senator Jim Runestad introduced a resolution to recognise the historic, cultural and religious significance of the Diwali festival. For her outstanding service in maintaining religious harmony, she received the Award of Excellence from Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swami on the occasion of the 1006th Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanti in Hyderabad. In recognition of her endeavour to promote communal harmony, she got a standing ovation at the Senate of Michigan.

As an advisor to the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, she introduced, organised, and sponsored the second T20 world cricket match for the blind in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a first in the history of two Telugu States.

