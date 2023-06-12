RTA officials in AP's in Krishna district intensify school bus fitness test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tightening a noose around school managements, the authorities of Road Transport Authority (RTA) in Krishna district have stepped up the inspections of school buses of their fitness ahead of reopening of schools on Monday.

It can be recalled that on September 24, 2022, a school bus travelling with 30 children plunged into agricultural lands. Fortunately, the children survived the mishap with small injuries. In another incident, six years ago, a school bus in Gudivada turned turtle after losing control severely injuring as many as 20 students.

All these incidents have put forward serious questions on the working conditions of school buses, pushing the transport department to increase their efforts in plucking out the vehicles which are unfit for transporting school and college students.

On one hand the parents of the students are complaining that the school managements are charging high fees for providing transportation facilities, on the other hand some schools are violating the transport department’s norms and are continuing to use age old buses putting the lives of the children at risk.

According to the statistics provided by the transport department officials, there are around 702 vehicles related to educational institutions across the Krishna district. Of them, fitness tests for 475 vehicles have been completed. The remaining 227 vehicles have to undergo fitness tests and get certificates from the respective educational institutions from the Transport officials as early as possible as the last date announced by the department is July 15.

Stating that 70 per cent of fitness tests for school vehicles were completed in the district, Krishna district Transport officer P Sitapati Rao said that the educational institutions have to come forward for the tests before June 15.

