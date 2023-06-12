Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seven killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari

While six died on the spot, one person succumbed while being shifted to hospital.

Published: 12th June 2023 01:57 PM

By PTI

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Seven people were killed in an accident in the East Godavari district, when the SUV in which they were travelling swerved off the road and rammed into a stationary truck in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

Eight people, including an eight-month-old boy, all from the same family, were returning from Hyderabad after attending a housewarming function when the accident occurred.

The mishap took place within Anantapalli village limits when the sports utility vehicle in which the family was travelling veered off the road and hit the lorry parked on its margin, East Godavari district superintendent of police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy told PTI.

Besides the infant, the deceased included two men and five women while a 26-year-old man, the only survivor in the mishap, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajamahendravaram, Reddy added.

