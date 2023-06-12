TDP leader Nara Lokesh promises Rs 20,000 aid to farmers per annum

By Express News Service

KADAPA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to extend an aid of Rs 20,000 per annum to farmers in the name of ‘Bhavishaytuku Guarantee’ if the party returns to power in the State in the next elections. Interacting with farmers during his Yuva Galam Padayatra in the Budvel Assembly segment on Sunday, he said horticulture will be encouraged in Rayalaseema in a big way to improve the income of small and marginal farmers.

The farmers complained to him that sugarcane growers were being harassed by the YSRC government as they were not allowed to sell their produce in the open market. They also brought to the notice of Lokesh that the GO issued by the TDP government on release of water from the Somasila project to Budvel was not being implemented by the YSRC government. Responding to the farmers’ complaints, Lokesh assured them that all their problems would be solved once the TDP returns to power in the State. “Drip irrigation system will be promoted in a big way to conserve water,’’ he said.

Lokesh remarked that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did nothing for the growth of the Rayalaseema region, though the people gave their massive mandate to the YSRC in the last elections by electing 49 MLAs. “Give us the same number of seats in the next elections and see how TDP will develop Rayalaseema,’’ he observed.Stating that grave injustice was done to the Somasila project displaced, Lokesh promised to provide them adequate compensation soon after the TDP returns to power in the State. Kundu project will be completed on a priority basis, he vowed.

