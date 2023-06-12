Visakhapatnam a hub of land & mining mafias under YSRC: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after BJP national president JP Nadda visited Srikalahasti, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Visakhapatnam on Sunday and addressed a public meeting at the Railway Grounds to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Launching a vitriolic attack, Shah accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of corruption and turning Visakhapatnam into a hub of land, mining and pharma mafias.

He began his speech by offering prayers to Simhadri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi. He paid tributes to freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Tenneti Viswanadham, and Vizianagaram royal scion PVG Raju. “Jagan’s four-year rule has been riddled with corruption and scams. Very little has been for development of the State,” Shah remarked.

Further, the BJP leader said, “Jagan, who claims his government is farmer-friendly, should be ashamed as Andhra Pradesh stands third in the country in farmer suicides. While the Centre extends Rs 6,000 to every farmer, Jagan puts his name on the scheme (YSR Rythu Bharosa) and disburses the aid.”

Shah recalled that the UPA government had given only Rs 78,000 crore to the State in the form of devolution of taxes and grant-in aid between 2009 and 2014. However, the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi disbursed Rs 2.70 lakh crore to Andhra Pradesh between 2014 and 2019, he pointed out.

Stating that the Modi government has given Rs 5 lakh crore to the State in the last 9 years, he wondered where the money had gone. Alleging that only YSRC workers benefited from the financial aid, he said development in the State was not on par with the funds provided.

Pointing out that Rs 3 lakh crore has been spent on construction of national highways in Andhra Pradesh, Shah explained, “Additionally, Rs 85,000 crore was released under the Sagaramala project. Two Vande Bharat trains from Vizag to Secunderabad and Tirupati to Secunderbad were introduced. A project to redevelop Vizag railway station has been taken up with Rs 450 crore.”

On the performance of PM Modi, Shah said in the past 9 years, there has not been a single charge of corruption against the Modi government. “In the 10 years of Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, Rs 12 lakh crore was swindled. They did not even take action against those who looted the public money,” he added.

Asserting that the Modi government has given the highest priority to internal security, Shah recounted, “Within 10 days of the Pulwama attack, we gave a befitting reply to Pakistan with surgical strikes. Now, no one can touch India or its security forces.”Further, Shah urged the people to re-elect Modi in 2024 with 300 Lok Sabha seats.

