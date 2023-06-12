Vizag runner sets new record in South Africa

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Madhuri Palli, founder of Vizag Runners Society, has achieved a remarkable feat by completing the gruelling Comrades Marathon, a challenging 90-km race held in South Africa. Madhuri’s exceptional performance stands out as she finished the race in an astounding time of 10 hours, 25 minutes, and 57 seconds, surpassing the total time allowed of 12 hours.

The Comrades Marathon, known as the Ultimate Human Race, is renowned for its demanding course and rigorous competition. It tests the endurance and mental fortitude of participants who strive to conquer the distance between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Madhuri’s achievement not only showcases her indomitable spirit but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and the entire running community. Her dedication, perseverance, and unwavering determination have led her to surpass the boundaries of her physical and mental capabilities.

As a founding member of Vizag Runners Society, Madhuri has been actively involved in promoting fitness, health, and the spirit of running in the city. Her journey towards excellence in the field of long-distance running exemplifies the society’s ethos of pushing boundaries, achieving personal milestones, and fostering a culture of wellness. Madhuri’s success not only highlights her personal triumph but also puts Vizag on the global map of endurance running.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Madhuri Palli, founder of Vizag Runners Society, has achieved a remarkable feat by completing the gruelling Comrades Marathon, a challenging 90-km race held in South Africa. Madhuri’s exceptional performance stands out as she finished the race in an astounding time of 10 hours, 25 minutes, and 57 seconds, surpassing the total time allowed of 12 hours. The Comrades Marathon, known as the Ultimate Human Race, is renowned for its demanding course and rigorous competition. It tests the endurance and mental fortitude of participants who strive to conquer the distance between Durban and Pietermaritzburg. Madhuri’s achievement not only showcases her indomitable spirit but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and the entire running community. Her dedication, perseverance, and unwavering determination have led her to surpass the boundaries of her physical and mental capabilities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As a founding member of Vizag Runners Society, Madhuri has been actively involved in promoting fitness, health, and the spirit of running in the city. Her journey towards excellence in the field of long-distance running exemplifies the society’s ethos of pushing boundaries, achieving personal milestones, and fostering a culture of wellness. Madhuri’s success not only highlights her personal triumph but also puts Vizag on the global map of endurance running.