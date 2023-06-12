Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag runner sets new record in South Africa

As a founding member of Vizag Runners Society, Madhuri has been actively involved in promoting fitness, health, and the spirit of running in the city.

Published: 12th June 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Madhuri Palli, founder of Vizag Runners Society

Madhuri Palli, founder of Vizag Runners Society

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Madhuri Palli, founder of Vizag Runners Society, has achieved a remarkable feat by completing the gruelling Comrades Marathon, a challenging 90-km race held in South Africa. Madhuri’s exceptional performance stands out as she finished the race in an astounding time of 10 hours, 25 minutes, and 57 seconds, surpassing the total time allowed of 12 hours.

The Comrades Marathon, known as the Ultimate Human Race, is renowned for its demanding course and rigorous competition. It tests the endurance and mental fortitude of participants who strive to conquer the distance between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Madhuri’s achievement not only showcases her indomitable spirit but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and the entire running community. Her dedication, perseverance, and unwavering determination have led her to surpass the boundaries of her physical and mental capabilities.

As a founding member of Vizag Runners Society, Madhuri has been actively involved in promoting fitness, health, and the spirit of running in the city. Her journey towards excellence in the field of long-distance running exemplifies the society’s ethos of pushing boundaries, achieving personal milestones, and fostering a culture of wellness. Madhuri’s success not only highlights her personal triumph but also puts Vizag on the global map of endurance running.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South AfricaVizag Runners Society
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp