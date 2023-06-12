Home States Andhra Pradesh

Water pipeline damage hits 236 villages in AP's Ongole

The Rural Water Supplies division and Panchayat Raj engineering wing officials and staff are working relentlessly to restore the water supplies by repairing the damaged pipeline.

Published: 12th June 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 09:39 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The drinking water problem of the Kanigiri assembly segment limit villages is not yet resolved as the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) water supply pipeline was damaged and water supply from the Ramateertham reservoir was totally halted to around 236 villages falling under the Kanigiri segment.

Following the damage to the pipeline near Ponugodu village of Kanigiri mandal limits when an excavator machine accidentally plucked out the pipes while performing new railway lane construction works between Nadikudi- Srikalahasti, around 236 villages are facing severe drinking water scarcity.

With this, several localities of Kanigiri town along with several villages of Paamuru, PC Palli and Veligandla mandal limits are facing serious water scarcity problems since Saturday night. The Rural Water Supplies division and Panchayat Raj engineering wing officials and staff are working relentlessly to restore the water supplies by repairing the damaged pipeline.

“Almost all repair works to the damaged pipeline were completed and we will supply water through the pipeline soon to all affected villages of Kanigiri Assembly segment without fail,” Paul Raju, RWS-JE (incharge) explained.

