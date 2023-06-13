Even after Southwest monsoon enters Andhra Pradesh, 46 mandals experience severe heatwave

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even after the onset of South-west monsoon in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, the State is likely to experience heatwave conditions for the next four days. The heatwave conditions persisted on Monday with severe heatwave conditions reported in as many as 46 mandals and heatwave conditions in 184 mandals.

However, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) predicted severe heatwave conditions in 43 mandals and heatwave conditions in 266 mandals on Tuesday.

According to APSDMA, on Monday, severe heatwave conditions were recorded in 11 mandals of Kakinada district, nine in East Godavari, seven in Parvathipuram-Manyam, six in Alluri Sitarama Raju, four in YSR Kadapa, two each in Eluru, Prakasam, Tirupati, one each in Anakapalle, Konaseema and Vizianagaram.

On the other hand, heatwave conditions were reported in 19 mandals of YSR Kadapa, 14 each of NTR, Eluru, 12 in Bapatla, 11 in Anakapalle, 10 each in Kakianda and Konaseema out of 184 mandals.

A woman seen protecting with a scarf from scorching heat in Tirupati | Madhav K

About 100 places in the state reported daytime temperature of 43 degrees Celsius and above. The highest daytime temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius was reported in Chitiyala of East Godavari district followed by 44.59 degrees Celsius in Akaveedu in Prakasam district and 44.56 degrees Celsius in Makuva of Paravathipuram Manyam districtAlmost all major cities in the State recorded high temperatures. While Rajamahendravaram recorded 43.6 degree Celsius, Vijayawada reported 43.4 degree Celsius, Kakinada reported 41.4 degree Celsius, Tirupati 41.5 degrees Celsius and Visakhapatnam recorded 38.3 degree Celsius.

In view of heatwave conditions in the State, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has requested the people take precautionary measures such as avoiding going outdoors and staying indoors between 11 am to 4 pm and hydrating themselves at regular intervals by consuming water and other fluids.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Konkan, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and some parts of Bihar on Monday.

The IMD predicted gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places in both coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday. It also predicted light to moderate rains likely at one or two places in the State. However, hot and humid weather is likely across the State for the next couple of days.

