Funds for Polavaram project will be a game changer: Midhun Reddy

By Express News Service

Ad-hoc payment of Rs 12,911.15 crore for the Polavaram Irrigation Project will be a game changer in the construction of the national project, YSRC floor leader in the Lok Sabha PV Midhun Reddy remarked. In an interview with S Guru Srikanth, the MP said, “Receiving the fund was possible only because of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s numerous visits to the national capital and meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Excerpts:

Q. Now that the Centre has sanctioned the funds for expediting construction of the Polavaram project, what caused the delay?

A. Polavaram project is a national project. Hence, the Centre should have been responsible for its construction. However, the then Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, whose party was in alliance with the NDA, had decided that the State will execute the project. The Centre agreed to the proposal, but with several riders. The agreement that Naidu accepted was completely one-sided. Majority of the Centre’s assurances were not fulfilled. Even reimbursement for the works done was hard to come by. This was one of the reasons for the delay. The other reason was lapses in execution of the project by the previous government. Instead of completing the spillway before constructing cofferdams for enabling diversion, they constructed both elements simultaneously and left them incomplete. There was damage to the headworks and erosion near the earth-cum-rock fill (ECRF) dam site due to the floods. The delay increased as the designs for repairs had to be approved by Central Water Commission. We were able to receive the funds due to the efforts of the Chief Minister and YSRC MPs. The Polavaram issue has been raised at least 100 times in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. I, too, have tried to draw the attention of the Union ministers to impress upon them the need for releasing ad-hoc amount for early completion of the project. Finally, the Centre was made to see that releasing ad-hoc amount was better than reimbursement. Further, CM Jagan even convinced the Centre to remove department-wise restrictions on bill payments.

Q. What about other assurances under the AP Reorganisation Act?

A. Our efforts have yielded results with the Centre disbursing `10,460.87 crore to the State as compensation towards revenue deficit for the financial year 2014-15. Other YSRC MPs and I have been working towards urging the Central government to fulfil all assurances, including establishing the Railway Zone, under the AP Reorganisation Act. It is due to the YSRC’s efforts that the issue of Special Category Status is still alive today. We are confident that when the BJP needs support of the YSRC MPs, we can put forth our demand for Special Category Status and thus

achieve it.

Q. There has been a war of words between the BJP and the YSRC over the credit for funds to the State?

A. First of all the BJP, which was party to the State bifurcation, should explain the delay in implementing the assurances made. Why did the Central government take nine years to implement just a part of the assurances?

Q. How would you describe the Centre-State relation?

A. We share a healthy relation with the Centre. Our Chief Minister believes that the State’s interests are above all. Politics should not be involved. BJP is a party that has no MLA or foothold in the State. So, we are not concerned.

Q. Elections are less than a year away. What is the party’s action plan?

A. Our approach has been multi-dimensional. We have plans at the micro and macro levels. Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutavam and Jagannanaku Chebudam are part of that plan. Our government has been delivering the promises made. Our efforts to develop the State in all sectors are yielding results.



