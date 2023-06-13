Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man steals Andhra Police vehicle in Chittoor, drives it to Tamil Nadu

The suspect was roaming around the police station and since he found the police vehicle unlocked, he started it and took it away.

Published: 13th June 2023 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Case , police , seaerch , crime , theft , burglar , wanted

For representational purpose.(Express Illustration)

By IANS

TIRUPATI: A police patrol vehicle was stolen from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor town by a man, who drove it to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, police said on Tuesday.

The bizarre incident occurred on Monday but police traced the vehicle and brought it back the same day.

The Rakshak vehicle, which was parked in front of the One Town police station, was found missing. This sent the police into a tizzy and a frantic search began across the town to trace the vehicle.

After examining the CCTV footage, the police officers found that the vehicle headed towards the Tamil Nadu border. They immediately contacted their counterparts in Tamil Nadu and the vehicle was finally intercepted at Tindivanam town in the neighbouring state.

A police team from Chittoor went to Tamil Nadu and brought back the vehicle along with the thief.

The suspect was roaming around the police station and since he found the police vehicle unlocked, he started it and took it away. Since it was a police vehicle, no one stopped him at the inter-state border. Police were questioning the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Tamil Nadu Man steal police patrol vehicle
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp