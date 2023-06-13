YSRC has done nothing for Rayalaseema: Nara Lokesh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh claimed that the YSRC chief has not even done 10 per cent of what the TDP had done for the development of Rayalaseema.

On 124th day of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh addressed a public gathering at Badvel in Kadapa district on Tuesday. He said the success of his walkathon in Rayalaseema is a befitting reply to the claims of YSRC leaders that the people will not allow him in the region. “They forget that I too hail from this land,” he remarked. Lokesh has crossed 1,587 km of his 4,000 km padayatra.

“Be it irrigation or drinking water projects, industries, housing for poor, roads, the Jagan government has done nothing. Whatever is existing today was all done by the TDP,” he said and dared Jagan for an open debate on the development of Rayalaseema.

Urging the people of Badvel to give TDP the mandate that they gave to Jagan in 2019, Lokesh promised to fulfill every assurance under Mission Rayalaseema and vowed to develop Badvel as a major hub with Somasila backwaters powering the region.

Further, the TDP leader alleged that while Jagan was disbursing Rs 10 on one hand, he was looting `100 from the other hand.



