Act swiftly to implement all Cabinet decisions: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take quick action on the Cabinet decisions so that they can be implemented within 60 days. At the same time, he instructed them to bring the employees of daily wages category under the purview of APCOS (Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services).

He interacted with representatives of the government employees’ associations at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. Expressing happiness over the Cabinet decision to implement the GPS (Guaranteed Pension Scheme), regularise the services of contract employees, constitute the 12th Pay Revision Commission and treat the AP Vaidya Vidhan Parishad staff as government employees, the employees’ association leaders thanked the Chief Minister for addressing their pending demands.

“You are part of the government and the delivery mechanism will be perfect and people will be happy if you are happy. Putting my heart and soul, I always try to find long lasting solutions to your problems to keep you happy,” Jagan asserted, urging them to keep this in mind.

Stating that the government is leaving no stone unturned to solve each and every issue of employees sincerely, he appealed to them not to be carried away by the politically-motivated campaign against the government.

The GPS, containing the features of OPS except in matters of PRC and contribution, will be helpful to the employees and the government as well and it has been arrived at after two years of hard work, he averred. Under the new pension scheme, every year two DRs will be added in tune with the inflation to protect the living standards of the employees even after several years of their retirement, he highlighted.

“Our decision should be appreciated by future generations also. Keeping this in mind and to protect your lives and prevent you from coming onto the roads, we have done what the government could not do earlier. You will get 50% of the last month basic as pension and every year it will be increased with two DRs,” he explained.

Jagan further said 1.35 lakh secretariat employees have been appointed and they should feel that he has done a lot of good to them.“No government in the past tried to find a solution with such sincerity as we have done,” he averred, adding that the GPS will become a role model for the country.

